Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Decreases By 29.3%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance
Pure Energy Minerals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,730. Pure Energy Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pure Energy Minerals (PEMIF)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.