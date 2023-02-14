Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Decreases By 29.3%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance

Pure Energy Minerals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,730. Pure Energy Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

