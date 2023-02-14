Short Interest in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Decreases By 28.9%

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,700 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the January 15th total of 334,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NYSE RENN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. 55,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,523. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. Renren has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $33.91.
Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renren during the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Renren by 781.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Renren during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renren by 1,034.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Renren by 1,401.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Renren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.
Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
