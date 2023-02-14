Short Interest in Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Rises By 20.9%

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,255,700 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 2,692,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,504.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCTBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Securitas AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Get Securitas AB (publ) alerts:

Securitas AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCTBF remained flat at $9.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633. Securitas AB has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89.

About Securitas AB (publ)

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

