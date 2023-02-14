Short Interest in SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Expands By 40.6%

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the January 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 225.0 days.

SHIMAMURA Stock Performance

Shares of SHIMAMURA stock remained flat at C$93.74 during trading on Tuesday. SHIMAMURA has a 52-week low of C$93.74 and a 52-week high of C$93.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$87.38.

SHIMAMURA Company Profile

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. operates stores in Japan and Taiwan. The company's stores provide clothing, fashion, food, and housing-related products. SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Saitama, Japan.

