Short Interest in SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Rises By 39.9%

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the January 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,048,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SinglePoint Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SING remained flat at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,232. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. SinglePoint has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint, Inc is a renewable and sustainable solutions company focused on solar power and indoor air purification. It is committed to building the largest vertically integrated network for the marketing and installation of solar panels to the residential and commercial markets. The company’s subsidiary, BOX Pure Air, is engaged in the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) sector addressing the need for air purification in schools and offices.

