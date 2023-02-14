Short Interest in Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Grows By 16.9%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,700 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 536,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,251,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Vertical Aerospace stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,371. Vertical Aerospace has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Vertical Aerospace

Several brokerages have commented on EVTL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

