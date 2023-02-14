Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 3.21% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $12,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 105,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 483.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JVAL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,455. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.