Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 261,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,745. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $49.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

