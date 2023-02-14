Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.5% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,162,000 after purchasing an additional 476,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after acquiring an additional 938,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,823 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,340,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,952,000 after purchasing an additional 631,064 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.35. The company had a trading volume of 687,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,156. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $269.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.26 and a 200-day moving average of $148.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

