Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,885 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.93. 3,509,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,744,592. The stock has a market cap of $481.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

