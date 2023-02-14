Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

SIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.98. 486,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,085. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.51.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.44. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,927,756.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,927,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,055,000 after buying an additional 613,036 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 732,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,790,000 after purchasing an additional 462,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,484,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 453,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,463,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

