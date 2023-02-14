Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) PT Raised to C$6.50

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

Shares of SVM stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $565.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 5,130.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,001,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 982,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.