SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $532.23 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 24% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $532.23 million and $226.27 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001997 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00044583 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00220179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00021886 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,204,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.36311481 USD and is down -7.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $152,751,191.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

