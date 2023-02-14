SingularityNET Price Down 27.5% Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $547.04 million and $294.79 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00044630 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00019693 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00220256 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00021771 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,805,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,086,731 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,204,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.36311481 USD and is down -7.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $152,751,191.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.