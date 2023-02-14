SingularityNET Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $535.88 million and approximately $267.05 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00002008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00044402 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00019761 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00219902 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00021740 BTC.

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,204,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.36311481 USD and is down -7.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $152,751,191.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

