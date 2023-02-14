SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 28th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
SIR Royalty Income Fund stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$17.00. 307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,180. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.26. The company has a market cap of C$142.39 million and a P/E ratio of 4.14. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$10.50 and a twelve month high of C$17.95.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
Further Reading
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.