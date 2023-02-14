SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 28th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

SIR Royalty Income Fund stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$17.00. 307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,180. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.26. The company has a market cap of C$142.39 million and a P/E ratio of 4.14. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$10.50 and a twelve month high of C$17.95.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

