SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund stock opened at C$17.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$10.50 and a twelve month high of C$17.95.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
Featured Stories
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.