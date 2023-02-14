Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $123.63 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $123.63 million and $12.51 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,487,059,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,487,067,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

