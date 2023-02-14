Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Up 43.3% in January

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the January 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of SQM opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day moving average is $94.34. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 83.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

