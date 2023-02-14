Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Update

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SEYMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €21.50 ($23.12) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

OTCMKTS SEYMF remained flat at $21.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $21.68.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

