Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Up 33.3% in January

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $26.00.
Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
Further Reading
