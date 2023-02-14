SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Down 20.3% in January

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SOUNW opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.10.
