SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Down 20.3% in January

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUNW opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

About SoundHound AI

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.