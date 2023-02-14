Sourceless Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $142.87 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $142.87 million and $49.53 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010258 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00044604 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002011 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00019742 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00220165 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002911 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00680697 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $49.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars.

