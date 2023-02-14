SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWR stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.66. The stock had a trading volume of 33,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,570. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day moving average is $92.14. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $122.07.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

