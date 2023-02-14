SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $42.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.