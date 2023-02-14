SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSAAY. Oddo Bhf upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49 to SEK 50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered SSAB AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Danske lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SSAAY opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

