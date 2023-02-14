Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Trading Down 2.6%

Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 452 ($5.49) and last traded at GBX 452 ($5.49). Approximately 74,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 464 ($5.63).

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £694.93 million and a P/E ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 440.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 429.21.

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Company Profile

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

