Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Roth Mkm from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Standard Lithium Price Performance

Standard Lithium stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. Standard Lithium has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Lithium

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Standard Lithium by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Standard Lithium by 326.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 64,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the period. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

