State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Issue $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

State Street has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. State Street has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect State Street to earn $9.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

STT stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,337,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average of $75.16. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of State Street by 25.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

