StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CYD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. 9,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,300. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $14.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,095,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 195,111 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 293.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

