StockNews.com Lowers 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) to Hold

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. 1,876,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,495. The company has a market capitalization of $693.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

