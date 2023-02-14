StockNews.com Lowers Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,351.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

