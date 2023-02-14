Stonepine Capital Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947,257 shares during the period. Ovid Therapeutics makes up 1.3% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ovid Therapeutics were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 46.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $199,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 2,314.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 39,875 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 225.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

OVID stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.15. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 20.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

