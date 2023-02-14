Stonepine Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988,193 shares during the quarter. CTI BioPharma makes up 14.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.47% of CTI BioPharma worth $32,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 11.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 44.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $508,944.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 297,021 shares of company stock worth $1,783,243 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTIC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 116,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,262. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $7.80.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

