Stonepine Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988,193 shares during the quarter. CTI BioPharma makes up 14.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.47% of CTI BioPharma worth $32,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 11.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 44.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at CTI BioPharma
CTI BioPharma Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of CTIC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 116,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,262. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $7.80.
About CTI BioPharma
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.