Stonepine Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,547,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 305,798 shares during the period. Amarin makes up 4.2% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 2.12% of Amarin worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 30.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,789,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after acquiring an additional 42,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Amarin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 880,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amarin by 82.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 349,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. 211,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380,254. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.74.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

