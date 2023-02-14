Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.77. 47,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,288. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.11. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €14.50 ($15.59) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.