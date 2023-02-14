Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 196 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $207.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

