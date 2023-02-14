Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) vs. Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Financial Survey

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Subaru and Gogoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subaru 3.13% 5.04% 2.69% Gogoro N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Subaru and Gogoro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subaru $24.45 billion 0.50 $623.06 million $0.52 15.33 Gogoro $366.01 million 1.78 -$67.36 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro.

10.3% of Gogoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Subaru and Gogoro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subaru 2 2 0 0 1.50 Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00

Gogoro has a consensus price target of $5.77, suggesting a potential upside of 27.30%. Given Gogoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Subaru.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes, and aerospace-related machineries and components. The Others segment develops, leases, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in May 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

