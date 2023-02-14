Substratum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $45.12 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $415,557.48 and approximately $45.12 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00044404 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00019635 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00220150 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00108975 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $95.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

