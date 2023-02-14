Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Sold by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. lessened its holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,687 shares during the quarter. Sumo Logic comprises approximately 0.1% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,234,000 after acquiring an additional 397,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,670,000 after acquiring an additional 86,882 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,223,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,670,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 88,510 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 219.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,168 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.91. 576,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,526. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $12.67.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $378,098.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 315,305 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,031.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $378,098.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 315,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,031.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stewart Grierson sold 55,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $460,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,402 shares of company stock worth $1,771,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUMO. William Blair downgraded Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

