Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Suncorp Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Suncorp Group stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Suncorp Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suncorp Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Suncorp Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

