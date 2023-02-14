S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

S&W Seed Price Performance

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $203,907.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,336,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,827.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $348,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Further Reading

