Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SSREY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 85.40 to CHF 83 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Shares of SSREY stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,969. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $27.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

