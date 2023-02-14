SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SWK worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SWK by 685.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKH opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $242.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26. SWK Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SWK to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

SWK Holdings Corp. engages in financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceuticals. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions, and inventors. It operates through the Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development segments. The Finance Receivables segment is a healthcare capital provider which offers customized financing solutions to a broad range of life science companies, institutions, and investors.

