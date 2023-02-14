Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by North Reef Capital Management LP

North Reef Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170,517 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial makes up about 5.7% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. North Reef Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.42% of Synovus Financial worth $22,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,637,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,232,000 after buying an additional 207,867 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,728,000 after purchasing an additional 468,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,638,000 after purchasing an additional 541,698 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,015,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,378,000 after acquiring an additional 191,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Shares of SNV traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.77. 391,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,767. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

