Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Head to Head Comparison

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -1.85% 0.20% 0.10% Applied Digital -145.35% -24.36% -10.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taboola.com and Applied Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.72 -$24.95 million ($0.11) -35.63 Applied Digital $8.55 million 33.42 -$23.52 million ($0.50) -6.05

Risk & Volatility

Applied Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taboola.com. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 5.11, meaning that its share price is 411% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.3% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of Taboola.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Taboola.com and Applied Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 1 4 0 2.80 Applied Digital 0 0 7 0 3.00

Taboola.com presently has a consensus price target of $4.43, suggesting a potential upside of 12.97%. Applied Digital has a consensus price target of $6.31, suggesting a potential upside of 108.74%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Taboola.com.

Summary

Applied Digital beats Taboola.com on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Taboola.com Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

About Applied Digital

(Get Rating)

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

