Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 0.79. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $123.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,566,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 250,142 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.