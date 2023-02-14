Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,539 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 42,036 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 121.1% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 28.6% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TPR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:TPR opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.