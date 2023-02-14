Tchernavia Rocker Sells 69,823 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Under Armour Trading Down 0.4 %

UA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. 1,192,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,761. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,989,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,500 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 220.8% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,173,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after buying an additional 2,184,350 shares during the period. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,531,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,761,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 2,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,749 shares during the last quarter. 32.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

