TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Down 25.4% in January

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 137,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

TDH Price Performance

TDH stock remained flat at $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. 61,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,911. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. TDH has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Institutional Trading of TDH

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TDH stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of TDH as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

TDH Company Profile

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

